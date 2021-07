Gables Residential Breaks Ground on New Development in Washington, DC. Gables Residential, a leader in the management and development of multifamily apartment communities, has broken ground on one of its newest projects in Washington, D.C, Gables Union Market. Gables Union Market is in the heart of the Union Market district, which is a 45-acre district for shopping, entertainment, restaurants, nightlife and more. The community will offer 300 apartment homes and over 20,000 sq. ft. of retail space. EDENs will own the ground floor retail and will bring exciting retail partners to complement the residential component.