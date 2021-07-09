'There Is Not Unlimited Patience': U.S. Ambassador To Russia Discusses Cyberattacks

When Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden flew to Geneva last month for their big summit, relations between the countries were at a low, leading many to wonder, would the two presidents agree to anything concrete, anything they could point to as a sign of progress to emerge from the talks? Well, probably the most concrete development was their ambassadors could return to their posts. Russia's Anatoly Antonov, who'd been called home to Moscow in March after Biden agreed in an interview that Putin was a, quote, "killer" - he returned to work in Washington. And U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan flew back to his post at the American Embassy in Moscow, which is where we find him now. Ambassador Sullivan, good to speak with you.