4 Security Officers Assaulted During ‘Large Fight’ at Broadway at the Beach

Four security officers were assaulted during a large fight that broke out at Broadway at the Beach. The incident occurred Monday around 2 a.m. at Señor Frog’s on Celebrity Circle. After a large crowd was seen near the center fountain causing a disturbance, several security officers were “running around chasing people”. The officers claim one of them was knocked down and beaten with his own duty belt. He’s now hospitalized with potential internal injuries. Another officer was kicked in the head, a third was punched in the face. The fourth officer had chest pain as a result of anxiety caused by the situation. So far, no arrested have been made.