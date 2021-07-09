Cancel
Dane County, WI

Investigators looking for missing couple find human remains

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 7 days ago
Detectives searching for a missing Windsor couple have found human remains that may be connected to the case.

Bart and Krista Halderson, ages 50 and 53 respectively, were last seen alive on July 1 at their home near DeForest, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said.

Bart and Krista Halderson. Contributed photo

The couple’s 23-year-old son, Chandler, reported them missing on Wednesday. He told police that they had planned to spend the 4th of July weekend at their cabin in White Lake in Langlade County with an unknown couple but never returned.

Deputies searched the White Lake property but found nothing. The couple’s son was arrested Thursday night and accused of providing false information to investigators.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that interviews with the couple’s family, friends and neighbors led them to a property in the county Thursday where they found human remains.

The remains have not been identified yet but the couple’s son was arrested Thursday night and booked into the Dane County jail on suspicion of providing false information to investigators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

