Atlanta, GA

Arrest Made in Triple Homicide at Atlanta Country Club

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn arrest has been made in connection to the country club killings in Atlanta Georgia last weekend. During a press conference yesterday Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said authorities arrested and charged Bryan Rhoden in the July 3rd triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club. According to Cox, Rhoden was arrested in the Chamblee Georgia area and ‘has ties to the metro Atlanta area’. Rhoden has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. Cox said Rhoden was the lone shooter in the killings in which 46 year old golf pro Gene Siller, 76 year old Paul Pierson and 46 year old Henry Valdez died. Investigators are now looking into the relationship between Rhoden and the victims and according to Cox, authorities feel confident there was no relationship between the shooter and Siller. Siller was found with a gunshot wound to the head near the green of the course’s 10th hole, a truck was also on the green and officers found the bodies of the two other victims inside the truck’s bed, both of whom also had gunshot wounds. Pierson was the registered owner of the truck. On Tuesday, officers said Siller was killed because he ‘witnessed an active crime taking place.’

www.wfxb.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Metro Atlanta#Murder#Triple Homicide#Atlanta Country Club#The Pinetree Country Club
