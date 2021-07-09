Senator Lindsey Graham Submits I-73 Funding Request

Senator Lindsey Graham has submitted a request in a push for the build of I-73 in Horry County. Graham officially requested federal funding to pay for the right-of-way acquisition but he is now asking for $15 million which is $3 million more than what he originally intended. That additional $3 million would have been matched by the local community but after further discussion, the local match is no longer required. The transportation, housing and urban development funding requests also included a slew of other development projects.