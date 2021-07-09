Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Wendy Williams Comes Under Fire for Segment on TikTok Star Swavy's Death

By Kisha Forde
Posted by 
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: See Tabitha Brown's "Spirited" Response to Wendy Williams' Critique. Wendy Williams is currently under fire for comments made during a segment about the death of 19-year-old TikTok star Swavy. During an episode of The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, July 7, the talk show host began the Hot Topics...

www.eonline.com

E! News

Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

TikTok star Swavy dies at 19 in shooting

Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S on TikTok, has reportedly died on July 5. The news was confirmed by his friend and YouTuber Damaury Mikula who posted about the incident on social media. Mikula described the death as “so f**king dumb” and said that Swavy had “got shot”. Miller...
Wilmington, DENew York Post

Swavy, dancing TikTok star with millions of followers, shot dead at 19

Matima Miller, the dancing TikTok star better known as Swavy and Babyface.S, has died. He was 19 years old. The Delaware-based teen’s passing was confirmed Tuesday by authorities, who told The Post he was fatally gunned down in broad daylight Monday in the Southbridge neighborhood of Wilmington. “The victim in...
Wilmington, DENewsweek

Swavy's Family Vow To Get 'Justice' After TikTok Star's Death Aged 19

The family of TikTok star Swavy has vowed to get "justice" for his death, after he was shot and killed aged 19 in a "senseless act of gun violence." Swavy, real name Matima Miller, was shot on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware. He was taken to hospital before succumbing to his injuries, according to a statement released by the Wilmington Police Department.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Nick Cannon's Rumored Girlfriend Appears to Confirm She's Pregnant With His 7th Baby

Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm reports that she is pregnant with Nick Cannon's seventh baby by showing, not telling. On Sunday, Father's Day, the influencer posted on her Instagram Story a maternity photo of a shirtless man who appeared to be the Masked Singer host—his face is turned away but he bears the star's distinctive tattoos—who is shown with both hands on her baby bump. She captioned the pic, "Celebrating you today." Alyssa did not tag Nick, 40, and he has not said anything about the post. E! News has reached out to both for comment about the photo, which was published a week after the former Nickelodeon star and influencer Abby De...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Wendy Williams Mocks TikTok Star That Died, His Family Wants An Apology

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Television Talk Show Host Wendy Williams has been blogged about doing some pretty unusual things she has done on her show the past year and half or so. Everything from farting on set, forgetting things, looking lost, getting checked, about her facts in stories, you name it bloggers have been all over it. However her recent stunt has folks upset and as well they should be. During Wendy’s hot topics she decided to make TikTok star, Matima “Swavy” Miller, a topic when she said “I have no idea who this is,” … “Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building.” then she went on to say that he had more followers then her etc, etc. What’s wrong with her saying this? Wendy Williams had all this all to say just to segue that Swavy had been murdered.
Los Angeles, CAPage Six

Sharon Osbourne looks downcast after Jerry O’Connell replacement news

Sharon Osbourne looked worse for wear after it was confirmed that Jerry O’Connell would be replacing her on “The Talk.”. The former talk show co-host was seen driving with a makeup-free face and messy curly hair around Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon — which also happened to be when audio leaked of Elaine Welteroth purportedly telling the British personality that she knew she was “not racist.”
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Talk' Co-Host Addresses Leaked Audio of Sharon Osbourne Incident Aftermath

Elaine Welteroth is speaking out and setting the record straight after newly unearthed audio recording capturing the moments after Sharon Osbourne's March 10 on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood was released. Leaked to the Daily Mail four months after the incident that eventually led to Osbourne's departure from the CBS talk show, Welteroth could be heard in the leaked recording comforting an emotional Osbourne in her dressing room after the show, apologizing for the way the conversation went and telling her, "I know you’re not racist."
TV & Videosblackchronicle.com

Cynthia Bailey Talks ‘RHOA’ Amid Rumors Of Show Exit

Cynthia Bailey might not know what her future holds as a longtime cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but her love for the network runs deep. During an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show, the model and reality tv star responded to rumors that she might be leaving.
Behind Viral VideosBBC

Swavy: TikTok star dead in senseless shooting, family say

TikTok star Swavy has died in "a senseless act of gun violence", his family has confirmed. The 19-year-old, whose real name is Matima Miller, was shot and taken to hospital on Monday, according to police in the US state of Delaware. More details will be released when possible, the Wilmington...
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Talk' Reportedly Replaces Sharon Osbourne With 'Wendy Williams' Alum

Speculation has been rampant over who might replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk since her exit from the program earlier this year after an on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview. Well now we know who will likely replace Osbourne, as The Wrap reports this past Monday that Jerry O'Connell is nearing a deal to fill that vacated slot. O'Connell was once up for potentially replacing Wendy Williams during her health struggles, filling in for the host during her absences. But now the Stand By Me star will join the group on The Talk.

