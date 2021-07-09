Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Pfizer, CDC, FDA Disagree on Need for Covid-19 Booster Shot

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday Pfizer said it’s working on a booster shot for it’s Coronavirus vaccine amid reports that the vaccine could be less effective overtime. The company said it would publish data about a third dose of the vaccine and submit it to the Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and other regulators, specifying it would seek emergency use authorization from the FDA for a booster shot next month. The announcement comes after Israel reported a decrease in the vaccines efficacy from more than 90% to about 64%. Pfizer believed a third dose of their existing vaccine could be the answer but they are working on another option. In August they hope to begin clinical studies of a new vaccine targeted against the Delta variant. Yesterday the CDC and FDA issued a statement urging Americans to get vaccinated and officials say that there is no need for vaccinated people to get a booster shot at this time and that it is not up to the companies alone to decide when they might be needed.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Booster#Cdc#European Medicines Agency#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

The vaccines that work best against the COVID Delta variant

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As a growing number of COVID variants emerge across the globe, including the rapidly spreading Delta variant, vaccinated and unvaccinated people alike have been wondering how much protection various vaccines offer against strains like the Delta variant and how effective they are.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

FibroGen Kidney-Disease Drug Set Back as FDA Panel Urges Rejection

FibroGen (FGEN) - Get Report shares slumped on Friday after an FDA advisory committee recommended against approval for roxadustat, the company’s drug for anemia stemming from chronic kidney disease. Shares of the San Francisco company recently traded at $15.89, down 36%. It had dropped 43% in the six months through...
Medical & BiotechIndiana Gazette

New Merck pneumonia vaccine OK'd

U.S. regulators have approved a new pneumonia vaccine from Merck, more than a month after OK’ing an improved version of rival Pfizer’s shot. Both new shots offer better protection against bacteria that can cause pneumonia, meningitis and blood infections, as well as garden-variety ear and sinus infections. Merck said Friday...
Industrychaindrugreview.com

Aurobindo gets FDA approval for baclofen tablets

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. – Aurobindo has received final approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application baclofen tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg. Aurobindo Pharma’s baclofen tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, are an AB-rated generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD),Loiresal of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Medical & Biotechnewschannel6now.com

Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine granted ‘priority review’ by FDA

(CNN) - Pfizer is one step closer to getting full Food and Drug Administration approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said the FDA has granted priority review for the shot it developed with BioNTech. That review process generally takes about six months, and the companies set a target date...
Healthajmc.com

FDA Approves Kerendia for Patients With CKD Associated With T2D

Positive drug trial results suggest promising outcomes for adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The FDA has approved finerenone (Kerendia), a nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist for treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The approval follows a priority review designation of the drug.
Industrywfxb.com

FDA Issues Warning on Johnson and Johnson Vaccine

The FDA has issued a warning about a potential rare neurological complication with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Yesterday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated the label on Johnson and Johnson’s Coronavirus vaccine to warn of the possible increased risk of the complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. It’s a disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. Each year in the U.S. an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people are diagnosed with the syndrome. The FDA says 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome had been filed with the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event reporting system out of 12.8 million doses given. In most of the cases, symptoms began about two weeks following the initial shot and mostly within males older than 50. 95 of the 100 reports involved people who needed hospitalization and one person died. If people who’ve gotten the Johnson and Johnson shot notice symptoms such as weakness or tingling in the arms and legs, especially if it spreads, they should seek medical attention. Other symptoms include difficulty walking, speaking, chewing or swallowing, double vision and bowel or bladder control issues. The CDC and FDA are monitoring cases of the syndrome that have been reported.
Public Healthfox9.com

FDA to decide on full approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by January

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will decide on full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by January 2022. Pfizer announced on Friday that the FDA granted their request for primary review for its Biologics License Application, which Pfizer submitted in May. The application process involves submitting nonclinical and clinical data to support the licensure of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

AstraZeneca says FDA advisory committee won't support CKD treatment for approval, partner FibroGen stock plunges

AstraZeneca PLC has disclosed Friday that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has voted 13 to 1 not to support approval of roxadustat for the treatment of anaemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) in non-dialysis dependent adult patients. Shares of FibroGen Inc. , which was AstraZeneca's partner in developing roxadustat, plummeted 34.1% in premarket trading, while AstraZeneca's U.S.-listed shares edged up 0.4%. The Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee also voted 12 to 2 that the benefit-risk profile of roxadustat didn't support approval for the treatment of anaemia in CKD in dialysis-dependent adult patients. "Although we are disappointed by today's outcome, we will work closely with our partner FibroGen and the FDA to determine the path forward for roxadustat," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca. The company noted that roxadustat is approved in China, Japan, Chile and South Korea for the treatment of CKD, and is under regulatory review in the European Union. FibroGen's stock has tumbled 33.0% year to date through Thursday and AstraZeneca shares have gained 13.9%, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 16.1%.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Merck Announces U.S. FDA Approval of VAXNEUVANCE™ (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in Adults 18 Years and Older Caused by 15 Serotypes

Clinical Data Supporting Approval Demonstrated Non-Inferior Immune Responses for the Serotypes Shared with PCV13 (1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F and 23F) VAXNEUVANCE Elicited Superior Immune Responses for Serotypes 3, 22F and 33F Compared to PCV13, Which Are Major Causes of Disease. KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

FibroGen Announces Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Review Of Roxadustat For Treatment Of Anemia Of Chronic Kidney Disease

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) - Get Report today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (CRDAC) voted to recommend not approving roxadustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult patients. The Committee based its recommendation on data from a global Phase 3 program encompassing more than 8,000 patients. While the FDA is not required to follow the Committee's vote, the agency considers the Committee's non-binding recommendations when making its decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy