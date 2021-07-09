Pfizer, CDC, FDA Disagree on Need for Covid-19 Booster Shot

Yesterday Pfizer said it’s working on a booster shot for it’s Coronavirus vaccine amid reports that the vaccine could be less effective overtime. The company said it would publish data about a third dose of the vaccine and submit it to the Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and other regulators, specifying it would seek emergency use authorization from the FDA for a booster shot next month. The announcement comes after Israel reported a decrease in the vaccines efficacy from more than 90% to about 64%. Pfizer believed a third dose of their existing vaccine could be the answer but they are working on another option. In August they hope to begin clinical studies of a new vaccine targeted against the Delta variant. Yesterday the CDC and FDA issued a statement urging Americans to get vaccinated and officials say that there is no need for vaccinated people to get a booster shot at this time and that it is not up to the companies alone to decide when they might be needed.