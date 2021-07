In the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, 11 of the 16 nations participating called up at least one Major League Soccer player in their initial rosters. The only squads without anybody playing in the United States/Canada soccer pyramid are Martinique and Qatar, although Guatemala, Guadeloupe, and Grenada’s players play in levels below MLS. Last time, Brazilian, Argentine, and English players were recruited to construct a hypothetical best XI of nations that made the Copa America and Euro finals. This time, the challenge is to construct a starting lineup using a maximum of one MLS player from each nationality. Here we go!