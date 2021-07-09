How A New Executive Order Aims To Shift Power From Companies To Consumers

Cancel
Here are just a handful of things that could come out of a sweeping executive order that President Biden signed today - refunds for certain airline fees, increased availability of generic prescription drugs, hearing aids sold over the counter, making it easier to compare internet service. There were 72 executive actions in total, and at the White House this afternoon, Biden said they will benefit workers, consumers and small businesses.

