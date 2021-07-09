Cancel
Blue Bell, PA

For Sale | 886 Parkwood Road | Blue Bell | Home Experts For You Team

aroundambler.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTandra Bowers of Home Experts For You Real Estate Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for sale at 886 Parkwood Road in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. Showings start Friday July 9th after 3PM! Welcome home to 886 Parkwood Rd, a stunning 4 bedroom single nestled in the Meadowlands Manor neighborhood of Blue Bell. This cul-de-sac neighborhood means no pass-through traffic, so it is extra quiet! Excellent school district and area! This home is in close proximity to the Wentz Run Park and the MONTCO sports fields. Situated on a corner lot with over ½ an acre of land, enjoy the mature landscaping and wooded land providing extra privacy. From the moment you pull in the extended driveway, you will lead up to the attached 2 car garage and large covered front porch (the perfect place to enjoy your morning cup of coffee). Step inside to the entry foyer which leads to both the formal living room and stunning dining room. Gleaming hardwood flooring starts in the entry way and continues throughout most of the home. The living room features loads of windows and recessed lighting, making it nice and bright. Get ready to be the host for dinner parties when you have a dining room as chic as this one! Wainscoting and the chair rail match nicely with the crown molding, which both pop against the neutral wallpaper. A unique chandelier is the focal point of the whole room, and the bay window allows for even more lighting. The beautiful eat-in kitchen nicely opens to the gorgeous family room, providing that sought-after open concept feel. Kitchen features include recessed lighting, stainless steel appliance package (built-in microwave, electric cook-top range, dishwasher and french door refrigerator), a ceramic farmhouse sink sits below the window providing views over your backyard, and the granite countertops match nicely with the tile backsplash. The stone fireplace in the family room is flanked by two large built-ins and the ceiling includes beams for an extra touch of character. This room will be a favorite come this Winter! Our favorite room? The sunroom situated at the rear of the home! Fully surrounded by windows and two skylights, this space is an absolute dream showcasing the wooded views. This also leads to the beautiful expansive patio was built for entertaining guests! There is room for a large dining table and additional space for an outdoor couch and seating area. The built-in fire pit will be great to use well into the Fall months. Add some potted plants and get ready to enjoy your own outdoor oasis! Enjoy all the open, grassy space (ideal for those with furry family members), and a little bridge was installed that leads to an additional gathering space. Back inside the first-floor laundry/mud room and half bath finish off the main living floor. Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms, including the luxurious primary suite complete with a private en suite bath with a walk-in shower. Each bedroom comes complete with recessed lighting, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The room that is being used as the nursery comes complete with a fun splash of color! The second full bathroom includes a dual sink vanity and tub shower. Is a finished basement a must? Check it off the list! The basement is currently set up to be used a recreation room, but the possibilities are truly endless for use: a TV/media room, home gym, an office, you name it! If you are looking for a move-in ready home with some land in Blue Bell, this is a must see! Contact us today to schedule your private tour.

