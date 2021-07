The U.S. Navy is overly focused on an “expanding culture of micromanagement,” a “corrosive over-responsiveness” to the news media and an overemphasis on diversity, while lacking the same emphasis on its overall warfighting capabilities, according to a new congressional report released Monday. One officer who was interviewed by the report’s authors went so far as to say she feels the Navy is more concerned about having enough diversity officers than it is about surviving in a potential fight with China.