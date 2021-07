I had been on weight watchers. I will still use them for in person support because it seems like this platform doesn’t allow for that. One of the reasons I’m using my fitness pal is that I was gaining weight even though I was following weight watchers to the t. I decided to see exactly how many calories I was eating based on their endless allowance of fruit. 600 calories alone in apples per day. OMG! So just in the last few days since I’ve pulled back on the fruit using this app-6.7 down! Wow!!!!