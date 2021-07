There are more than a few teams threatening the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' NFC crown entering the 2021 NFL season. So long as the Green Bay Packers have a willing Aaron Rodgers behind center, they're automatically in the picture. The NFC West is full of teams looking to make a push, including Matthew Stafford's Rams, Kyler Murray's Cardinals — who added J.J. Watt and A.J. Green, among other pieces — and the always competitive Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers, should their quarterback situation figure itself out in a good way, have to be seen as a top contender. The Saints, even without Drew Brees, should be in the running.