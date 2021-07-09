Cancel
Immigration

One word to describe the partisan-charged special session of the Texas Legislature: Ugly

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN — On the final day of the 2017 Texas legislative session, it got ugly. Amid a raucous demonstration that migrated from the base of the Capitol rotunda to the third-floor gallery of the House, some Democratic and Republican lawmakers squared off on the chamber floor as a possible prelude to punches being thrown. One Republican later acknowledged telling a Democrat that, in response to a threat, he'd shoot him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy