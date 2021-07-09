Fans no longer allowed to greet Suns players at Sky Harbor after road games

PHOENIX — Sky Harbor Airport announced Friday that Phoenix Suns fans will no longer be allowed to greet Suns players at the airport after returning from away games.

The airport cited safety and security concerns as their reasoning after thousands of fans showed up on multiple occasions to celebrate with the team when they returned from road games where they closed out a series.

“The Airport is working with Phoenix Police and the Suns organization, and for reasons of safety and security, the arrival plan for the players is going to be different during the Finals. Fans will not have the opportunity to see and interact with the players at the Airport as they have during the previous arrivals from playoff games. We encourage fans to look for organized Suns’ events where they might have the opportunity to better cheer on the team,” Sky Harbor said in a statement.

The Suns currently have a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals over the Bucks, and the next two games will be played on the road in Milwaukee.

You can watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC15.