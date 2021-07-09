Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Fans no longer allowed to greet Suns players at Sky Harbor after road games

By Clayton Klapper
Posted by 
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAlzj_0asOTXhZ00

PHOENIX — Sky Harbor Airport announced Friday that Phoenix Suns fans will no longer be allowed to greet Suns players at the airport after returning from away games.

The airport cited safety and security concerns as their reasoning after thousands of fans showed up on multiple occasions to celebrate with the team when they returned from road games where they closed out a series.

“The Airport is working with Phoenix Police and the Suns organization, and for reasons of safety and security, the arrival plan for the players is going to be different during the Finals. Fans will not have the opportunity to see and interact with the players at the Airport as they have during the previous arrivals from playoff games. We encourage fans to look for organized Suns’ events where they might have the opportunity to better cheer on the team,” Sky Harbor said in a statement.

The Suns currently have a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals over the Bucks, and the next two games will be played on the road in Milwaukee.

You can watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC15.

Comments / 0

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

1K+
Followers
478
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Harbor#Playoff Games#Bucks#Phoenix Police#Nba Finals#Phoenix Suns Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 bold Suns-Bucks predictions for Game 4 of 2021 NBA Finals

With the momentum shifting in favor of the MilwaukeeB Bucks after their dominant performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns will have some adjustments to make come Wednesday night. Even though Chris Paul and Devin Booker both had an off night, the Suns still had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Khris Middleton in Game 3.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Officiating Crew For Game 3

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns hold a 2-0 series advantage heading into Milwaukee tonight. But, there could be a roadblock on their way to extending that lead. The officials for Game 3 have been released — and there’s one name on the list that Suns fans won’t be too happy to see.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Suns Announce Crushing Injury News After Game 1

Game 1 of the NBA Finals may have been a win for the Phoenix Suns over the Milwaukee Bucks, but it was a little bittersweet as injuries took their toll. On Wednesday, the Suns announced that center Dario Saric torn his ACL in his right knee. As a result, he is out indefinitely.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Skip Bayless: Suns & Devin Booker 'Showboat' To NBA Finals Loss?

Phoenix Suns standout Devin Booker only scored 10 points on Sunday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and as a result was benched during the fourth quarter. It was a controversial move in what became a 120-100 Milwaukee victory to pull the Bucks to a 2-1 series record. And of course, "fault-finding'' has become the order of the day for NBA analysts.
NBACBS Sports

Video of Suns' Monty Williams encouraging Deandre Ayton further proves why he should've won Coach of the Year

Let's first start out by saying what Tom Thibodeau did with the New York Knicks this season was an all-time coaching job. He took a squad that won just 21 games last year and coached them to a 41-31 record, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2013. He's helped bring Knicks basketball back to relevance in the league, and it shouldn't go unnoticed.
NBAelitesportsny.com

Bucks vs. Suns Game 1 NBA Finals Player Prop Bets

The NBA Finals feature two teams that few expected to make it this far. Chris Paul’s addition to the Phoenix Suns gave them the lift they needed this year. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks were able to sneak past the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals despite a knee injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Scott Foster Has 'Won' His Last 12 Playoff Games Against Chris Paul

Chris Paul faced his nemesis on Sunday night, losing to him once again. The Phoenix Suns had to go against Giannis Antetokounmpo, a rejuvenated Khris Middleton, and CP3's biggest enemy, Scott Foster. It's been over a month since they last saw each other, but the result is always the same....
NBAchatsports.com

Reacts: Fans think Suns will win NBA Finals in six games

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. The Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the...
NBApinalcentral.com

Suns fans torn between sweep, Game 5 at home

PHOENIX – The Suns’ dominant win against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night had fans flying high, with many using #SunsinFour on Twitter to express their thoughts about how well the team might perform in this NBA Finals. The only problem: If the Suns win in four games, they would secure...

Comments / 0

Community Policy