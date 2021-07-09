Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC ‘reviewing’ new CDC guidance that says vaccinated teachers, students can shed masks

By Michael Elsen-Rooney
NY Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City officials are staying mum for now on what, if anything, Centers for Disease Control guidance allowing vaccinated teachers and students to shed their masks in school buildings will mean for city schools. Existing state health department guidelines, which set the minimum standards for districts across the state...

www.nydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Education Department#Cdc#Doe#The City Teachers Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
HealthKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Local doctor urges health precautions as Saharan Dust nears

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Saharan dust is making its way to the Rio Grande Valley, potentially causing a health impact on residents with underlying health conditions. “Kids or people with asthma can have asthma attacks when the Saharan dust comes,” said Dr. Michelle Jimenez, MD, Pediatric Specialist...
Tennessee StateRefinery29

Tennessee Is Halting All Vaccine Outreach For Kids Because Republicans Are A Death Cult

Tennessee Republicans — who evidently have a very selective interpretation of what it means to be pro-choice — have successfully pressured the state's Department of Health to end all vaccine outreach directed towards children and teenagers. According to an internal report first circulated on Friday and obtained by The Tennessean this week, the Health Department will now follow a strict set of guidelines: It will be unable to remind teenagers to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and also ban vaccination events on school campuses. The rules will extend to all other vaccines, including the flu shot and HPV vaccine.
Jefferson County, MOmyleaderpaper.com

County has first confirmed case of Delta variant

The Jefferson County Health Department reported the county’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant today (July 14). Brianne Zwiener, the Health Department’s public information officer, said she could not provide any specific information about the person who had been diagnosed with the Delta variant or whether the case was still active.
Public HealthWKRG

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Health leaders said the guidance is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New COVID-19 cases up 94 percent in two weeks: NYT

The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases has increased 94 percent over the past two weeks, according to data from The New York Times, as worries over outbreaks climb nationwide. The U.S. recorded a seven-day average of more than 23,000 daily cases on Monday, almost doubling from the average...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued New COVID Warning

Do you want the coronavirus pandemic to ever end? Read this. A new variant, called Delta, threatens to upend progress, as cases rise in the United States. Concerned, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on NPR's All Things Considered with a warning about how this can affect you, even if you're already vaccinated. Read on for his five-point warning, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Back to school 2021: Alabama doctors encourage school vaccinations as Delta spreads

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. With just weeks to go before some Alabama schools start the fall semester and as the contagious Delta coronavirus variant spreads, officials at the state departments of education and public health are urging everyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their communities and allow for safe school reopening.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

California Has The 7th Worst Public Schools

The pandemic transformed American life in many ways, but arguably none quite as severely as education. In spring 2020, many schools across the country closed their doors to in-person learning as scientists and politicians grappled with the dangers of COVID-19. Globally, more than 1 billion students were affected by school closures. The effects of those closures were felt not just by students, but by parents and educators too. Parents were forced to deal with tough choices: send their children to school or start an at-home learning program? Educators had to manage the transition from teaching in a classroom to teaching on a computer. Many students transitioned from a pre-pandemic routine of going to class, seeing friends, and talking with teachers to a new reality of learning exclusively through a computer or mobile device. Before the upheaval started, school districts already faced scrutiny over the quality of education they provided. Data from the Nation’s Report Card showed that math and reading proficiencies were stagnant leading up to the pandemic. Many locations with less funding per student struggled to stay above national testing averages. With more than 90% of school funding coming from state and local sources, the pandemic highlighted disparities in the nation’s education system and jeopardized the performance of students in communities that were already falling behind.
Bedford, MAWicked Local

Town of Bedford conducting public health surveys

As the mid-point of summer approaches the officials of the public health department for the town of Bedford have requested the help of residents for two surveys. According to Charlie Ticotsky, Special Assistant to the Town Manager public participation and responses will help the town understand the experiences and needs of residents.
New York City, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

COVID Cases Have Nearly Tripled in New York

The coronavirus crisis is sadly far from over. On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed 1.28 percent of all COVID tests over the previous 24 hours came back positve. 1.28 percent is the highest one-day total since mid-May. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to...
Public Healthcwbradio.com

Nurses Union Wants CDC to Reinstate Mask Mandate

(WMTV) The nation’s largest union of registered nurses wants the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate its recommendation that people, even those who are vaccinated, wear a mask when they are outside of their homes. In its statement, released Tuesday, the National Nurses Union noted that new COVID-19...
Louisiana Stateredriverradio.org

LA School Covid Guidance and $4 Billion In Fed Pandemic Funds

LA SCHOOL COVID PRECAUTIONS— Despite the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases Louisiana education leaders are leaving decisions on mask mandates, physical distancing and other measures aimed at lessening COVID-19 spread to local public school districts for the upcoming year. The Department of Education sent updated guidance to K-12 school systems that recommends but doesn’t mandate face coverings for all unvaccinated adults and students in grades 3 through 12 while inside school facilities. It also offers suggestions for distancing of students and isolation for those who contract COVID-19 or were in close contact with others who get sick But the only mandate involves a federal requirement that passengers on school buses must wear a mask.

Comments / 0

Community Policy