Virginia halts admissions at 5 mental hospitals because they don't have enough staff
Virginia is halting admissions at five mental hospitals because they don’t have enough staff to safely care for patients. Alison Land, commissioner of behavioral health and developmental services, said Friday that she is closing admissions immediately at Central State Hospital near Petersburg, Eastern State Hospital near Williamsburg, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in the Nottoway County town of Burkeville, Western State Hospital in Staunton and Catawba Hospital near Roanoke.richmond.com
