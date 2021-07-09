Saints GM on pursuit of Tom Brady: As soon as Drew Brees returned, he was our guy

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was asked to revisit the team's rumored pursuit of Tom Brady last offseason. His answer was short and sweet. "Well, look, all I can say is this: As soon as Drew made the decision that he was going to play again last year, then that's the route we were going," Loomis said on The Adam Schein Podcast. "So, that's probably all I'm going to say to that."