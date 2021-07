Every so often comes a college athlete with all of the talent in the world that just can’t seem to put it all together. Chad Kelly was the perfect quarterback prospect. He could throw, he could run, he could punt, he could kick and he is the nephew of legendary NFL QB, Jim Kelly. Coming out of high school, Kelly was a 4-star recruit and the 5th overall dual-threat QB. He initially attended Clemson but left after being dismissed for conduct detrimental to the team. After a year in community college, he ended up at Ole Miss and had some really big moments for the Rebels. Kelly eventually made it to the NFL, but didn’t last long. Now that he’s out of the league, let’s check in on former college star QB Chad Kelly.