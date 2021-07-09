This Bizarre TikTok Hack Claims To Help With Nasal Congestion

Wearing face masks for a prolonged period of time, especially in the hot, humid weather much of the world is currently experiencing, exacerbates clogged pores — so it's no wonder more of us are searching for clear skin solutions. While TikTok certainly isn't short of them (some safe and effective, others not so much), one video in particular is going viral. It's all down to Amy Chang, aka Bondenavant, who suggests combining two very hardworking ingredients for the best results when it comes to minimizing clogged pores, especially on the nose where they can be tricky to treat.