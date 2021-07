The Rolling Stones concerts have been synonymous with spectacle since the Seventies, but never more so than in recent years, especially in the case of their free concerts as documented on A Bigger Bang: Live on Copacabana Beach. Like the similarly-conceived and executed Havana Moon (Eagle Rock, 2016), this stage production is the definition of grandiose, here including a bridge specially-constructed to allow the band to casually stroll from their hotel accommodations to the stage plus a mobile staging component designed to bring the musicians to the 'center' of the floor (sic) on a smaller performance platform. As with the show in Cuba, though, what happens around the stage in Rio De Janeiro does not diminish, much less transcend, what takes place on it.