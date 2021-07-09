NBA Finals 2021: Bucks' Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton need signature bounce-back games in Game 3
In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was nothing short of incredible. While 42 points (on 15-for-22 shooting), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks from your superstar should be enough for a win, it wasn't. Milwaukee fell into a 2-0 series deficit to the Phoenix Suns after its other four starters combined to score just one more point than Antetokounmpo while shooting a combined 19-for-52 from the field.www.sportingnews.com
