NBA Finals 2021: Bucks' Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton need signature bounce-back games in Game 3

An all-time great NBA Finals is unfolding in front of our eyes. Coming into this series, we knew this would be unlike the Finals of years past. For the first time in 10 years, there was no LeBron James or Stephen Curry, but instead the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks presented fresh Finals faces — an all-time great in Chris Paul, a two-time MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo, a newly-cemented superstar in Devin Booker, two of the league's most underrated stars in Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, and a former No. 1 overall pick in Deandre Ayton.