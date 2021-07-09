Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Finals 2021: Bucks' Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton need signature bounce-back games in Game 3

By Gilbert McGregor
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was nothing short of incredible. While 42 points (on 15-for-22 shooting), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks from your superstar should be enough for a win, it wasn't. Milwaukee fell into a 2-0 series deficit to the Phoenix Suns after its other four starters combined to score just one more point than Antetokounmpo while shooting a combined 19-for-52 from the field.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba Mvp#The Phoenix Suns#Early P J#Bucks#Abc#Nbafinals#Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday’s two-way impact will define NBA Finals

Ever since the Milwaukee Bucks acquired coveted guard Jrue Holiday, they had a vision that the two-way stud would help propel the franchise over the hump of past struggles toward a championship-worthy team. Well, following a brilliant performance during the 118-107 win against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Holiday has helped lift the Bucks into the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.
NBASportsGrid

What Do The Bucks Need To Do To Win Game 4 Of The NBA Finals?

The Milwaukee Bucks trail 2-1 in the NBA Finals, but you might say they have the Suns right where they want them. After all, a series doesn’t really start until one of the teams can steal a game on the road, and not only have both teams been perfect at home thus far, they’ve also covered the point spread in each game.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jrue Holiday Lauds Giannis Antetokounmpo And Khris Middleton: "Khris Is The Heart Of This Team, And Giannis Is The Soul Of This Team."

The Milwaukee Bucks have finally made the NBA Finals, and a large part of that was the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Both of them have been integral parts of this Milwaukee Bucks team over the last few seasons, and while the duo have failed during the playoffs in the past, they have finally gotten over the hump and made the Finals.
NBASporting News

NBA Finals 2021: We're witnessing a series for the ages

An all-time great NBA Finals is unfolding in front of our eyes. Coming into this series, we knew this would be unlike the Finals of years past. For the first time in 10 years, there was no LeBron James or Stephen Curry, but instead the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks presented fresh Finals faces — an all-time great in Chris Paul, a two-time MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo, a newly-cemented superstar in Devin Booker, two of the league's most underrated stars in Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, and a former No. 1 overall pick in Deandre Ayton.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday trolls old man Chris Paul ahead of NBA Finals

Jrue Holiday has nothing but respect for Chris Paul, but the Milwaukee Bucks star just couldn’t help poking fun of the age of the Phoenix Suns vet. During their media session on Monday ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Holiday talked about Paul’s influence to the game and to the younger generation of hoopers. After all, the Suns star is called the Point God for a reason.
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Pistons exec: Khris Middleton proved he's a second star in Game 4

If there were still any doubts about Khris Middleton's ability to be the Milwaukee Bucks closer, he dispelled them all on Wednesday night. Middleton kept his team's title hopes within reach, scoring a playoff career-high 40 points -- with 10 in the final 2:07 of the fourth quarter -- in the Bucks' dramatic 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, knotting the series at two games apiece. Momentum shifted. Status elevated.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Bucks' Khris Middleton ties LeBron James for playoff record

Suffice to say, Khris Middleton has been making himself known in this year's NBA playoffs. And he's done it again, tying a record set by one of the league's biggest names. Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Milwaukee Bucks forward is now tied with LeBron James for most game-tying or go-ahead points in a fourth-quarter or overtime situation in the playoffs.
NBABrew Hoop

NBA Finals Game 4 Rapid Recap: Bucks 109, Suns 103

This series is all tied up. The Milwaukee Bucks have defeated the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Both teams would shoot poorly in the first. It wasn’t quite Wisconsin-Penn State Big Ten tourney level bad, but it was close. The Bucks would just shoot 32 percent from the field in the opening 12 minutes, which made them quite lucky that they were just down 23-20 after one period of play in this one.
NBAwbch.com

Bucks battle back to tie NBA Finals in Game 4

(MILWAUKEE) -- The NBA Finals is now anyone’s game. The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns at home Wednesday night, 109-103, to tie up the series 2-2. Both teams will now head to Phoenix for Game 5, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio....
NBAWFMZ-TV Online

NBA Finals Suns Bucks Basketball

Middleton sends Bucks past Suns to tie NBA Finals at 2-2 Khris Middleton scored 40 points, including 10 straight for the Milwaukee Bucks down the stretch to send them past the Phoenix Suns, 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Middleton’s hot hand and a big block from Giannis Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks their second straight victory in the first close game of the series. Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. His streak of two straight 40-point games ended but the only number that matters for the Bucks is on the series scoreboard. Devin Booker had 42 for Phoenix, which hosts Game 5 on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy