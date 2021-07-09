Toppers Pizza Releases Plant-Based Menu - The innovative options come as the fan-favorite pizza brand kicks off a new partnership with Beyond Meat® and CAULIPOWER.

A brand that produces plant-based meat substitutes is on the hunt for the “world’s first meat sommelier”.THIS, a vegan and vegetarian London-based food manufacturer, is advertising for its first dedicated meat sommelier, stating that the “weak of tongue” need not apply.In possession of “one of the finest palates in the UK”, the successful candidate will be expected to provide feedback on up to 20 different meat alternatives a day, in addition to overseeing the conception, development and testing of new products.The team are seeking someone with stamina, “a deep, end-to-end understanding of meat” and an “Olympically (sic) trained tongue that...