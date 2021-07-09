Sugar Bakeshop Celebrates Survival and Inclusivity
The pandemic and a renewed dedication to activism inspired owner-baker Natalie Slevin to use her delicious treats to support social justice causes. If it wasn’t for the support of the community and a riff on the Pop-Tart, Sugar Bakeshop wouldn’t have survived the past 16 months. The Popster—a heavily frosted vegan pastry available in flavors like brown sugar maple and lemon lavender—has been a bestseller at the bakery since its birth in 2008, but the treat’s popularity during the pandemic made an even greater impact on the business. “The Popster helped keep us alive during COVID-19,” says Natalie Slevin, Sugar Bakeshop’s owner-baker. “We made thousands of them by hand last year.”www.5280.com
Comments / 0