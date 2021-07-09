Sugar Bakeshop Celebrates Survival and Inclusivity

A: Pre-diabetes is a fasting blood sugar of 100-125mg/dl / a HbA1C of 5.7%-6.4%. Focusing only on sugar or added sugar is not really looking at the whole picture when it comes to what you are eating. It is important to look at the total carbohydrates in the foods that you eat (see the Nutrition Facts panel) and the portion sizes. Foods with carbohydrates, even if they have no added sugar, will still affect your blood glucose. Carbohydrates are found in bread, cereal, rice, pasta, fruits, fruit juices, starchy vegetables, beans, milk, yogurt and other dairy products and beer. Many of these may have little or no added sugar. While this doesn't mean these products need to be avoided; you do need to pay attention to the serving size and balance carbohydrates with protein, particularly lean proteins and non-starchy vegetables.