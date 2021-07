Florida's new COVID-19 cases have risen dramatically over the past week, and Polk County is no exception. Florida Department of Health reported 23,697 new infections between July 2 to July 8, an increase of more than 47% over last week. It's the most new cases reported in a single week since April 23, which saw 36,788 infections. The state's total now stands at 2,361,360 confirmed COVID-19 cases.