GRiZ Drops Mind-Melting, Must-Listen Single “Rainbow Brain” ft. ProbCause & Chrishira Perrier [LISTEN]

By Karlie Powell
Your EDM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRiZ unleashes his trippiest flow to date with a brand new and colorful production called “Rainbow Brain.”. If you’ve ever wondered what goes on inside the mind of GRiZ — well, it’s a lot of positive energy and feel-good vibes — and some dirty, dirty, funky fresh dubstep. The song...

