Jump-started by the pandemic, healthcare providers’ digital agenda is finally falling into place, says Euan Davis, a futurist in Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work. Healthcare providers were the first and the hardest hit entities at the beginning of the pandemic. Over the next few months, however, providers around the world embraced digital tools to provide care remotely and automating repetitive processes. This, of course, is just scratching the surface of what digital has to offer in the care environment.