Jack Antonoff & St. Vincent credited as co-writers on Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu”

Cover picture for the articleJack Antonoff and St. Vincent are officially part of one of 2021’s biggest songs. The Bleachers frontman and the “Los Ageless” rocker are now credited as co-writers on “deja vu,” one of several hit singles from this year’s breakout star, Olivia Rodrigo. The “deja vu” credits, which can be viewed...

Musicwarm1069.com

Olivia Rodrigo gives Taylor Swift another writing credit on ‘SOUR’

Olivia Rodrigo has just given her idol Taylor Swift another songwriting credit on one of her songs, according to Rolling Stone. Olivia has reportedly added Taylor, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent as co-writers on her track “Deja Vu,” because the song apparently borrows its bridge from Taylor’s “Cruel Summer.”. The...
MusicThe Review

A sweet review of Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR”

At only 18 years old, Olivia Rodrigo is taking over the world. In addition to the endless buzz on social media, her 11-track debut album, “SOUR,” is breaking records. Every song on it is on The Billboard Hot 100 chart, with eight of her songs in the top ten on June 5, earning her Taylor Swift’s former record for “Most songs in the top 10 at one time by a woman.”
MusicForbes

Meet Olivia Rodrigo, Pop’s New Princess

Olivia Rodrigo keeps making pop-music history in 2021: The 18-year-old Disney star is proving to be the genre’s most promising—and record-breaking—new performer. After gaining fame on Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo launched onto the music scene with the release of her first single in January 2021.
MusicVulture

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’ Continues a Distinct Emo Tradition

“Teenage women have completely remade the landscape of Top 40 pop in the last 15 years.”. Olivia Rodrigo’s summer breakup anthem, “good 4 u,” is filled with the kind of ebullient angst that makes us want to spontaneously dance around our house and belt out the lyrics with abandon. Whether it’s the creeping baseline that pulls us in or the cathartic release of the chorus, we can’t get enough of this track. And we’re not alone, it seems. The song debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s “The Hot 100” and, like its predecessor “drivers license,” has fueled and been fueled by viral TikTok memes that helped solidify the song’s position among 2021’s summer jams.
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s TV job preventing her from touring?

Olivia Rodrigo may be one of the biggest pop stars on the planet right now, but it may be a while before you see her on tour. Industry sources tell Billboard that Olivia’s TV commitments on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are preventing her from hitting the road and performing her songs live. The show is currently in its second season and could potentially be renewed for a third.
CelebritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Olivia Rodrigo's face mask breakouts

Olivia Rodrigo has suffered from bad breakouts since wearing face masks. The 'good 4 u' hitmaker has revealed she had a bout of dermatitis and believes it's down to having to wear protective face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic and using products that didn't agree with her skin. As a...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Jason Isbell & Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Cover Each Other’s “Dreamsicle” & “45” to Benefit Ally Coalition

On July 7, RCA Records released a new split seven-inch single that includes Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers rendition of Jason Isbell‘s “Dreamsicle,” and Jason Isbell’s cover of Bleachers’ new single “45.” Proceeds from the special release—limited to just 1,000 copies —will benefit Antonoff’s Ally Coalition. “Dreamsicle,” served as Isbell’s lead single...
Celebritiesartforum.com

Sasha Geffen on Willow and Olivia Rodrigo

IN THE FIRST OF TWO VIDEOS for her song “Transparent Soul,” Willow thrashes in a featureless white room flooded bluntly with light. The song’s lyrics are full of barbs launched at a disappointing “you,” but Willow is alone in this visual capsule. She sings into and kicks at the fish-eye lens set on the ground, then backs herself into a corner of the claustrophobic box, whose walls have suddenly sprouted security cameras. She aims one at the viewer, threatening us with a reciprocal gaze.
CelebritiesNYLON

Olivia Rodrigo Officially Confirms "Deja Vu" Was Inspired By "Cruel Summer"

It’s widely known that Olivia Rodrigo was heavily inspired by Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” while making “Deja Vu.” As she explains in an episode of Rolling Stone’s The Breakdown: “I love ‘Cruel Summer.’ That’s one of my favorite songs ever. I love the yell-y vocal in it, the harmonized yells she does. I feel like they’re super electric and moving, so I wanted to do something like that.”
CelebritiesComplex

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has returned atop the Billboard 200 for a third nonconsecutive week. Sour jumped from third to first this week after moving 88,000 album equivalent units, hurdling over Doja Cat’s Planet Her, which remained at No. 2, despite a 37 percent drop in sales. Last week’s No. 1, Call Me If You Get Lost from Tyler, the Creator, plummeted down the charts and finished in sixth.
MusicVulture

Jack Antonoff Debuts Zadie Smith’s Bleachers Co-Write ‘91’ for Tiny Desk

A month ago, Jack Antonoff once again proved his far-and-wide musical reach, revealing in an interview that none other than novelist, essayist, and former cabaret singer Zadie Smith has a songwriting credit on a track from the upcoming third Bleachers album. Now, you can hear Smith’s songwriting chops yourself, with Antonoff debuting the new song, “91,” during Bleachers’ July 12 NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Like some of the best Tiny Desks of the pandemic era, “home” isn’t quite the term for this one — Antonoff performed outside Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan, where he recorded Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night (out July 30) and worked with Smith (complete with one tiny desk). “It’s ’91, the war is on, I watch in black, white, and green / My mother dances around like there ain’t no rip in the seam,” he opens the song, in a fittingly literary juxtaposition. Antonoff performed a toned-down take of the song on piano, backed by a keyboardist and two saxophonists, but has also teased that the recorded version of album opener “91” features strings arranged by Annie Clark, a.k.a. St. Vincent, and performed on violin by Warren Ellis of the Bad Seeds. In the meantime, let this performance of “91” take the sadness out of Monday afternoon, and stick around for new cuts of previously released singles “Stop Making This Hurt” and “chinatown.”
Relationship Advicefemalefirst.co.uk

Lorde: 'Jack Antonoff is my songwriting husband'

Lorde, 24, has compared her relationship with songwriter Jack Antonoff, 37, to a “platonic marriage” and says they never get sick of each other. Lorde says Jack Antonoff is her songwriting husband. The 24-year-old singer compared her relationship with songwriter Jack, 37, to a “platonic marriage” and says they never...
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Jack, Out of the Box: An afternoon with Jack Antonoff

In the Venn diagram of modern pop, all circles seem to overlap with Jack Antonoff. There he is in the studio, collaborating on the latest zeitgeist-rattling opus by Taylor Swift or Lorde or Lana Del Rey. Now he's in a Cadillac, with Bruce Springsteen riding shotgun on a bittersweet duet for his long-running project, Bleachers; or beaming across the globe from a Grammys podium, hands wrapped around yet another golden statuette. (He has five so far, including two each for Swift and the band that first put him on the map, erstwhile rock trio Fun.)
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently spotted dining with Olivia Rodrigo

According to American media outlet reports earlier this week, BLACKPINK's Rosé was recently seen dining out with singer/actress Olivia Rodrigo, as well as model Devon Carlson and director Petra Collins. As snapped in the two photos below, netizens were able to identify Olivia Rodrigo at the table through the mirror...
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Charli D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo spotted together: here’s why

Some of our favorite celebrities turned up last night for the premiere of the film Space Jam. At New Legacy at Six Flags Magic Mountain (an amusement park in Los Angeles) there were Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson, along with Demi Lovato, Tayler Holder and even Olivia Rodrigo who for the occasion was accompanied by what appears to be her new boyfriend.

