Altec Hosts July Advanced Admin Training and New Workflow Class to Help Customers Maximize Their DocLink Solutions for a New Hybrid Workforce

Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is hosting two of its DocLink University classes this month. DocLink University subject- and roles-based classes are designed to provide customers with training for users at all levels, helping customers get the most out of their DocLink solutions.

www.chron.com

SoftwareTimes Union

Leading No-Code Workflow Platform Provider, HighGear, Announces New Software Release

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. HighGear, a leading no-code workflow automation platform provider, announces the expansion of its software with the release of HighGear 8.7. This latest version expands HighGear’s already rich feature set by providing end-users, administrators, and integration developers with new collaborative work management capabilities, enhanced integration...
Cell Phonesgcaptain.com

Wärtsilä Navigational Simulator becomes first Interactive ‘instructor-led’ cloud training solution to gain new DNV Class D Certification

Wärtsilä Voyage’s NTPRO (Navi-Trainer Professional 5000) navigational simulator has attained certification according to the new DNV Class D standard for cloud-based simulators — making it the first certified cloud solution that offers both interactive instructor-led and student-led training. With this, the navigational simulator now has full compliance (Class A, B, C, D) with DNV’s ST-0033 Maritime Simulator Systems standard.
Economyaithority.com

InStride To Help Magna Meet New Skills Demands & Develop The Workforce Of The Future

Magna to provide employees with undergraduate degrees at leading colleges and universities through InStride’s educational network. In order to meet new skills demands and develop the workforce of the future for the automotive industry, InStride announced the launch of a pilot program with leading automotive technology company Magna International to develop strategic education programs for qualified employees to access undergraduate degrees and other learning and development opportunities. The company’s initial education offerings will be available for US-based employees beginning this month.
Technologymartechseries.com

Ampersand Announces New Custom Audience Builder in the AND Platform Through Integration of LiveRamp’s Advanced TV Solutions

Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales and technology company, announced today a data and technology integration with LiveRamp®, the leading data connectivity platform. The integration allows Ampersand to offer advertisers the same caliber of audience customization for multiscreen linear and streaming TV plans that they are accustomed to for all of their non-TV media investments.
Industryaithority.com

Infor Cloud Solutions Help Miller Industries Implement New Workforce Scheduling System To Safeguard Employees And Drive Business Growth

Towing equipment provider also leverages Infor technology platform to help improve time and work order management. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Miller Industries Inc., a world leader in towing and recovery equipment, leveraged Infor cloud solutions during the pandemic to implement a new workforce scheduling system that helped safeguard employees and drive business growth.
SoftwareZDNet

Qualtrics launches new tool to help businesses design hybrid work plans

Experience management software maker Qualtrics is releasing a new tool that it says enables organizations to use employee feedback to create hybrid work experiences that optimize productivity. According to new research from Qualtrics, 62% of employees prefer to have fewer office locations in exchange for better facilities with more amenities...
Softwareaithority.com

ThreadFix Integrates Top Developer Tool for Salesforce Extending Support For Top Cloud Service Providers

Clayton Integration Will Support the Building of Secure, Optimized Applications With 99 Percent Code-Check Accuracy. Coalfire announced the ThreadFix integration with Clayton, the developer tool for automated code and security reviews for Salesforce. ThreadFix is the industry-leading application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC) platform and its integration with Clayton will make it the only platform on the market built for Salesforce application scanning. Scan results from Clayton will be merged into ThreadFix, enabling organizations to optimize development efficiency while protecting against vulnerabilities inherent to Salesforce that put customer data at risk.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

The future of work means a hybrid workforce

Over the past year, the threat landscape has changed dramatically and as organizations shift to the ‘new normal’, they must also adapt their approach to cybersecurity. In many cases, businesses are moving back from remote working to a more hybrid set-up. One of the threats we’re expecting to be particularly prolific in this new landscape is the risk of insider threats – those which originate inside the organization's network. They can be a product of either malicious behavior or unintentional human error, by anyone from a current or former employee to a consultant or third party.
Aerospace & DefenseHouston Chronicle

Cost-effective EASA Advanced UPRT Solutions Webinar Hosted by APS

BREDA, Netherlands (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. Upset Training Solutions International (UTSI), a flight training organization with an operating location in Europe (EU) dedicated to Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), announced today a free webinar for pilots seeking the EASA Advanced UPRT (FCL.745.A) completion certificate. The webinar addresses the economical, effective, and efficient solutions available to every European pilot. The webinar will be hosted by UPRT industry leader, Aviation Performance Solutions, to include instructors and leaders from UTSI in Europe and concludes with a dedicated Q&A session with expert UPRT instructors.
SoftwareBeta News

New solution helps manage identities and entitlements

Businesses are increasingly adopting the public cloud, but this brings with it a number of security challenges that traditional tools struggle to handle. Identity specialist Attivo Networks is launching a new Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) solution designed to improve visibility and reduce the attack surface for identities and entitlements in the cloud.
Technologygcaptain.com

ABB’s new digital solution helps optimize ship performance across fleets

Press Release – New online platform, ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory, combines the power of cloud-based analytics and reporting with user-friendly visualizations to help shipowners, managers and charterers optimize ship performance fleet-wide. ABB Ability™ Marine Fleet Intelligence – Advisory is offered as a SaaS (Software as a Service),...
EconomyValueWalk

Hybrid Work Challenges And Solutions

It’s clear that the global pandemic will continue to evolve and mutate into our collective futures. While the business community quickly adopted the work from home models in 2020, the path forward, whether post or mid-pandemic, will be as challenging ever. Employees have grown accustomed to the natural benefits of working remotely from home and as referenced in a recent article from The Wall Street Journal, 9,000 workers surveyed by Accenture found that 83% of respondents viewed the hybrid workplace as optimal. The immediate challenge for business leaders is to manage a hybrid work model that is undoubtedly here to stay.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

NewgenONE: A digital transformation platform that simplifies complex business processes

Newgen Software unveiled comprehensive digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, to simplify even the most complex business processes, manage the messiest information, and drive customer engagement based on changing demands. Newgen’s digital transformation platform, now known as NewgenONE, combines existing process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. The platform enables enterprises...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Corsa Security Joins the VMware Technology Alliance Partner Program

OTTAWA, Ontario (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, today announced it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program at the Standard partnership level. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provides customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs.
zoom.us

Preparing Workspaces for the Hybrid Workforce: New Zoom Rooms Updates

As employees return to the office, how do you ensure your workspaces help them feel connected with their remote counterparts while ensuring these remote employees enjoy an equitable communications experience? With Zoom Rooms!. Our latest updates to our Zoom Rooms solution will help simplify remote and hybrid collaboration, enable a...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

CMT Solutions Launches SeeQer To Help With The New Surprise Billing Legislation, Providing An Advanced Explanation Of Benefits To Health Plans, Providers, And Patients

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CMT Solutions, a leader in patient access services for laboratory diagnostics, announced a new product, seeQer, that will greatly help the entire healthcare community with the new Surprise Billing Legislation. This new legislation, effective January 1st, 2022, requires both providers and health plans to assist patients in receiving health care cost information before services are performed. seeQer will help eliminate a patient from receiving a surprise bill for healthcare services.
Softwareaithority.com

Informatica Announces Unified Data Governance and Catalog As-a-Service In The Cloud

Industry’s First Holistic Solution for Data and AI Governance to Help Enterprises Accelerate Innovation with Trusted Data Intelligence. Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, announced the industry’s first enterprise-scale, seamless data governance and catalog as-a-service. Designed to help enterprises reimagine and modernize their data and analytics governance programs, the comprehensive solution brings together data cataloging, quality, data and AI governance capabilities with unified metadata-driven intelligence natively in the cloud.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

CMC Networks chooses Juniper Networks to offer managed AI-driven SD-WAN solution in Africa

Juniper Networks announced that CMC Networks is the first Juniper partner to offer a managed AI-driven SD-WAN solution in Africa. A dynamic and self-optimizing network will deliver a superior experience to CMC’s customers, allowing them to easily modify their services, add new locations and spin up and down network speeds. Time-to-market is significantly reduced, enabling CMC to provision services faster.

