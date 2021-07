A Boeing 747 plane that mysteriously crashed shortly after takeoff 25 years ago and was put back together to determine its cause is being destroyed. On July 17, 1996, TWA Flight 800 took off from John F. Kennedy airport in New York for Paris, only to fall from the sky minutes later and crash into Long Island Sound. At first, the cause of the crash was a mystery, with theories ranging from a bomb or missile strike, catastrophic engine failure and even being hit by a meteor.