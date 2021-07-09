Cancel
Haiti pleads with US to send troops amid ‘shadow of violence’

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaitian officials have asked the US to send military troops to the country to help safeguard its airports and oil reserves — as a “shadow of violence” threatens the impoverished nation after the assassination of its president. “We definitely need assistance and we’ve asked our international partners for help,” Interim...

