Mitt Romney sells $23.5M home after years of backlash from neighbors

Mitt Romney's controversial “car elevator” now has a new set of owners. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Utah senator has sold his beachfront mansion in La Jolla, California after first purchasing the home in 2008 for $12 million. While the sale price of the home has not yet been registered with San Diego County, according to property records, its value is currently estimated at over $15 million, as the Romneys bulldozed the existing 3,000-square-foot home upon purchase in order to build a much larger 11,000-square-foot mansion. The politician's staff declined to confirm the details of the sale to the Tribune, however, Romney himself is apparently the source of this real estate news. During an infrastructure discussion sponsored by the Salt Lake Chamber and held over Zoom, the senator explained to the group why he was seated on his bed during the call. “The reason for that is we have sold our home in California,” he said. “I’m actually in California today, and the movers have cleared everything out except for this bed.”