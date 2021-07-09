Cancel
Mitt Romney sells $23.5M home after years of backlash from neighbors

By Mary K. Jacob
Page Six
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe notorious San Diego home of Mitt Romney, which made headlines in 2012 for having planned an installation of a car elevator, is now in escrow for $23.5 million. The move comes after years of enduring backlash from neighbors for tearing down and demolishing the initial oceanfront structure and building a new, bigger home.

Real Estaterealtor.com

Sen. Mitt Romney Sells Controversial La Jolla Beach House for $23.5M

Sen. Mitt Romney‘s luxury real estate portfolio just got a little lighter. The Utah Republican recently sold his somewhat notorious La Jolla, CA, beach house for $23.5 million in an off-market transaction, according to the San Diego Union Tribune. Romney purchased the property on the Pacific Ocean in May 2008,...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Sen. Mitt Romney Sells California Beach House for $23.5 Million

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney has sold his oceanfront villa in La Jolla, California, in an eight-figure deal that was first announced virtually. The Utah Republican and former Massachusetts governor scooped up $23.5 million in an apparent off-market deal for the property, according to documents recorded with San Diego County on June 30.
San Diego County, CAVanity Fair

Mitt Romney Has Sold His $15 Million Car Elevator Mansion

Mitt Romney's controversial “car elevator” now has a new set of owners. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the Utah senator has sold his beachfront mansion in La Jolla, California after first purchasing the home in 2008 for $12 million. While the sale price of the home has not yet been registered with San Diego County, according to property records, its value is currently estimated at over $15 million, as the Romneys bulldozed the existing 3,000-square-foot home upon purchase in order to build a much larger 11,000-square-foot mansion. The politician's staff declined to confirm the details of the sale to the Tribune, however, Romney himself is apparently the source of this real estate news. During an infrastructure discussion sponsored by the Salt Lake Chamber and held over Zoom, the senator explained to the group why he was seated on his bed during the call. “The reason for that is we have sold our home in California,” he said. “I’m actually in California today, and the movers have cleared everything out except for this bed.”
