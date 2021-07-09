Cancel
Chilton County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Chilton, Coosa by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chilton; Coosa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CHILTON AND NORTHWESTERN COOSA COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 307 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lay Lake, or 7 miles southwest of Talladega Springs, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marble Valley, Strickland Crossroads, Lay Lake Dam, Lay Lake, Mitchell Lake, Waxahatchee Creek and Paint Creek.

