PrettyLittleThing’s Miami Swim runway featured 8-month pregnant model

By Eileen Reslen
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrettyLittleThing kicked off Miami Swim Week with a bang. Fitness influencer Bruna Lima — who is 8 months pregnant — walked the runway show sponsored by Grey Goose on Thursday night in a cream bikini from the PrettyLittleThings’ swimsuit collection that showcased her baby bump. The cream, asymmetrical triangle top...

Page Six

Page Six

