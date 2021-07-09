UConn women’s freshman Azzi Fudd already standing out with amazing footwork, textbook shooting and an air of confidence

Cancel
By Alexa Philippou, Hartford Courant
UConn freshman Azzi Fudd speaks with media on Tuesday. Shawn McFarland/The Courant

Preparations for the 2021-22 season have started in Storrs, where the UConn women’s basketball team spent the last five weeks hitting the weight room and conducting summer workouts. As early as it is, freshman Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2021, has already impressed head coach Geno Auriemma.

It’s not that Fudd, a 5-foot-11 guard, has been doing anything out of the ordinary for her — although Auriemma did admit she’s a lot stronger than he realized — it’s more so that Auriemma is able to see her game up close on a consistent basis. And he’s liking what he sees so far.

“I think most of it is what I expected,” Auriemma said. “She’s very quiet; very, very much introverted. Really doesn’t say a whole lot. But her game is much older than her age.”

For her part, Fudd’s not as preoccupied with trying to stand out as much as getting acclimated to college life. She says she was nervous upon her arrival to Storrs.

“You could tell from the beginning when the three of us freshmen were first starting to play, and we’re all shy, not really shooting, being a little aggressive but not doing much,” Fudd said. “Now it’s like everyone’s competing, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Ever since Fudd announced she was going to UConn last November, Auriemma has been cautious to avoid anointing Fudd as the next big thing in college basketball, just as he did prior to Paige Bueckers’ freshman season.

But his descriptions of her indicate that Fudd is not your average incoming freshman, even by UConn standards.

“Her footwork is the kind of footwork that you would expect from someone going into the pros, someone who has spent three or four years perfecting that,” Auriemma said. “That’s how good her footwork is.

“And her ability to get shots off and the way the shot comes off every single time the exact same way. I mean I knew it, but when you watch it on a regular basis, it’s pretty amazing. ... She catches it the same way and shoots it the same way, and because her footwork is always right, it always looks like it’s going in.”

“Her shot is very quick, kind of like Paige’s,” added senior guard Christyn Williams. “She’s very good.”

Fudd’s shooting prowess has been well-documented. She once hit 268 3s in 18 minutes, and, at 15 years old, won the 3-point shooting contest at Stephen Curry’s SC30 Select Camp.

“I think she has more of a textbook jumper than anyone I’ve seen. Maybe Klay Thompson and Azzi Fudd,” Curry told ESPN last year. “You go Ray Allen, Klay Thompson, and Azzi Fudd, textbook. You would teach somebody how to shoot with their form.”

Bueckers and Fudd — both guards, both described as generational players — have complementary games and contrasting personalities, but Auriemma does see some similarities between the two friends.

“There’s an air of confidence that they walk around with. Azzi just walks around like she’s good,” Auriemma said. “So she and Paige have that in common.”

“It’s been fun watching her. It’s been a lot of fun watching.”

Regardless of her potential, Fudd is a freshman just a month removed from her high school graduation. She has been focused on simply taking in everything she can from her summer session in Storrs.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Fudd said. “Coach [Auriemma] has a lot of knowledge. I knew that he was smart and he knew a lot of stuff, but it’s different being on the outside and being in it. So I’ve definitely learned a lot of stuff from him and the other coaches.”

And how is she liking Auriemma?

“I love him so far,” Fudd laughed. “[And] I have not gotten yelled at yet.”

Fudd said she’s focused on improving the small details of her game, like moving your defender without dribbling and running backdoor plays.

“I was never really good backdoor cutter,” she said, “so I’ve definitely gotten a lot better at that and my backdoor passes.”

“[I’m] trying to just keep pushing,” Fudd continued. “I have made so much progress, more progress than I thought I would in these four or five weeks that we’ve been here, so I’m really happy with that.”

It will still be a few months until Bueckers and Fudd, poised to be a lethal one-two backcourt punch for the Huskies, can take the court together. Bueckers, who is recovering from an April ankle surgery, is expecting to be a full-go by the time the Huskies reconvene in September. In the meantime, Fudd will begin training for the FIBA U19 World Cup after being named to USA Basketball’s roster for the Hungary-bound squad. If the team wins the competition in August, it will be Fudd’s third gold medal.

“It’s been fun watching her compete and go at it at a higher level than high school against a really good team who has like two starting fives,” Bueckers said. “Obviously I’m anxious to get out there and play with her.”

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com

