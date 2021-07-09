Father of slain 3-year-old Randell Jones among victims of Hartford shooting attack. Police pursue and apprehend teens after they open fire on street corner.

Hartford, CT - 4/12/21 - A man lights candles at a vigil for Randell Tarez Jones at the corner of Nelson and Garden Streets Monday evening. Randell was shot and killed Saturday. Photo by Brad Horrigan | bhorrigan@courant.com Brad Horrigan/The Hartford Courant

The father of a 3-year-old mistakenly killed in a drive-by shooting this spring in Hartford’s North End was among those injured in a shooting Thursday — and the brother of a teenager killed hours after the toddler’s death was among the shooters, police records show.

“It’s the same people,” the boy’s father, 34-year-old Randell Jones Sr., told a police officer while he was being treated for two gunshot wounds at Saint Francis Hospital, a series of police incident reports released Friday reveal. Jones was one of four victims who came under fire at a corner store Thursday afternoon; all were treated for non life threatening injuries.

The group of teens believed to be responsible led police on a lengthy pursuit immediately after the shooting into Windsor, where all five ultimately were captured in the woods by responding officers.

Among those arrested was 18-year-old Ja’Kye Preston, the older brother of 16-year-old Ja’Mari Preston, who was murdered in a hail of gunfire just two hours after 3-year-old Randell Jones Jr. was killed on April 10.

Police have said those two killings were “related” but have stopped short of saying Ja’Mari was killed in retaliation for Randell’s murder. Police declined to comment further about Thursday’s shooting but Mayor Luke Bronin acknowledged the connection and lauded police for the quick arrests in Windsor.

“While the investigation is ongoing, it appears that yesterday’s shooting is tied to the tragic murders of Randell Jones and Ja’Mari Preston that occurred in April. The Hartford Police Department and our partners acted with incredible speed and skill in a very dangerous situation yesterday, taking five suspects into custody within hours. Their tremendous work may well have prevented more violence yesterday.”

In addition to Preston, 18-year-old Sean Chung and three other 16- and 17-year-old boys were arrested in the Windsor woods in connection with the shooting.

Preston and Chung were each charged with four counts of first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and third-degree larceny. The teens were referred to juvenile court and therefore their names and charges were not made public.

The gunfire erupted just after 3 p.m. Thursday when a white Toyota Highlander pulled up outside the La Caribena grocery store at the corner of Garden and Nelson streets, records show.

Detectives witnessed the shooting live on the department’s Capital City Command Center cameras as five people inside the SUV fired on the store before speeding away as officers on the ground rushed to the scene, police records show.

The detectives recognized the SUV and its license plate as the same one involved in a drive-by shooting Monday evening a block away on Nelson Street that wounded a woman in her 40s, police said. The car had been reported stolen in Massachusetts on July 3.

Patrol officers in the area spotted the car a few blocks away headed toward Bloomfield moments later and one officer pursued it, hopping on and off I-91, until losing sight of the car in Windsor, police records show. Officers found the car empty, ditched in a neighborhood cul-de-sac, and with the help of a police dog ultimately located all five young men from the car hiding together in the woods.

Back at the scene of the shooting, officers and paramedics treated the wounded and witnesses inside the store described hearing gunfire and glass shattering as they ducked for cover, including a 69-year-old woman who threw herself out of her wheelchair and to the ground to avoid the bullets, police records show.

The pavement outside the store was “riddled with spent shell casings” and “copious amounts of blood,” according to police records.

At Saint Francis Hospital, Randell Jones Sr. was the only victim able to describe that he had seen the white SUV from inside the store but he told officers all the boys were wearing face coverings, so he could not identify them, according to police records. However, Jones would later tell one officer who was with at the hospital that he was 3-year-old Randell Jones’ father and said “it’s the same people,” a supplemental police report shows.

All five teens taken into custody in Windsor were taken to the Hartford police headquarters where all of them refused to speak with investigators, except for one juvenile who had been in the car during the shooting and confessed all five had fired on the people at the corner store, records show.

He told investigators he had been armed with a .380-caliber handgun when he was picked up by the other boys in the SUV and they drove around, according to semi-redacted police accounts of the interview.

“There he is,” one of the boys said when they passed the corner store and all five boys opened fire, he told investigators. He told police he fired on the store because he was trying to fit in with the group, records show.

Almost exactly three months ago, on April 10, police scoured the same corner at Nelson and Garden streets after 3-year-old Randell Jones was shot and killed in the backseat of his mother’s car — the unintended victim of bullets meant for the man in the front passenger seat of the car.

The shooting sparked an afternoon of chaos in the North End as gunshots rang out multiple times across the neighborhood and police scrambled from scene to scene.

Just two hours after Randell was shot, Ja’Mari Preston was gunned down behind a home on Magnolia Street, where investigators found about 75 shell casings from various different weapons, including rifle rounds.

It is widely believed in the community that Ja’Mari was gunned down in retaliation for the young Randell’s death and that Thursday’s shooting was further retaliation for Ja’Mari’s killing, even though police have not publicly, explicitly confirmed those connections.

Jaziah Smith, 19, and Tyquam Malone, 16, were arrested in the weeks after the young Randell’s death and charged with murder, but to date no one has been arrested in connection with Ja’Mari’s murder.

Solmary Cruz, the mother of 3-year-old Randell, said Randell Jones Sr. was still recovering in the hospital Friday.

She also said her baby was not the first family member to become an unintended victim of street violence. Randell Jones Sr.’s aunt was killed in October 2019 as she tried to walk from her home to the same corner store, La Caribena.

The aunt, 71-year-old Yvonne Smith, was fatally struck by a stolen car during a shootout between rival groups.

Ja’Mari’s family and friends had been planning a memorial party for the teen on Saturday but the plans were canceled after Thursday’s shooting, social media posts show.

Both Ja’Kye Preston and Chung remained in custody Friday on $1 million bond each.

