Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

ESPN reaches extension to televise Wimbledon through 2035

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOAWF_0asOQwOZ00
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2021 General view of third round match between Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio Serrano and Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Toby Melville

2021-07-09 20:09:41 GMT+00:00 - ESPN agreed to a 12-year extension on Friday to continue televising Wimbledon, keeping the Grand Slam tournament on the sports cable network through 2035.

The agreement reached with the All England Club begins in 2024 when the current deal expires. ESPN has been televising Wimbledon since 2003 and gained exclusive U.S. rights nine years later.

The deal includes mid-tournament weekend matches to be broadcast on ABC and an increase in online streaming. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

"The sporting world recognizes that Wimbledon is equated with excellence, and we are thrilled and proud to continue our close relationship with the AELTC," said Burke Magnus, ESPN's president of programming and original content, in a press release. "Wimbledon is a tentpole event on the global sports calendar and the ESPN schedule, and we will continue to use all our resources to present the drama, tradition and stories of Wimbledon to fans in all ways possible."

Mick Desmond, media director for the All England Club, said maintaining the successful relationship was paramount.

"We are absolutely delighted to have extended this important partnership into the next decade," Desmond said in the news release. "ESPN has transformed the storytelling of Wimbledon throughout the Americas with their first ball to last ball commitment and their creative storytelling techniques. We are really looking forward to continuing to take the relationship from strength to strength and provide sports fans in the Americas with access to Wimbledon through ESPN's unrivaled network of platforms."

According to ESPN, its two most-watched tennis broadcasts were Wimbledon matches: Roger Federer's win over Andy Murray in the 2012 men's final drew an average audience of 3.925 million viewers and Novak Djokovic's victory over Federer in the 2019 title match averaged 3.426 million viewers.

Also Friday, the BBC's contract to broadcast Wimbledon was extended three years through 2027.

The BBC airs the tournament on television, radio and online.

"Wimbledon has a special place in the hearts of the nation and with this extension we can continue our longstanding and valued partnership with the All England Club," director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said in a statement.

This year's women's final is Saturday when Ashleigh Barty faces Karolina Pliskova. The men's final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini is Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Television#Bbc Radio#00 00 Espn#The All England Club#Abc#Aeltc#Bbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Edge Drops WWE Retirement Bombshell

While Edge has come back to WWE action in a huge way, it seems that The Rated ‘R’ Superstar may not be on this ride for much longer. Even with Edge being in the best physical shape of his life, the years and years of wear and tear have and continue to take a toll…Brock Lesnar ‘New Name’ After WWE Leaks.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Barty beats Kerber to reach first Wimbledon final

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Top seed Ash Barty became the first Australian woman to reach the Wimbledon singles final for 41 years after beating former champion Angelique Kerber 6-3 7-6(3) on Thursday. The 25-year-old will now aim to emulate Evonne Goolagong who won the second of her two Wimbledon...
Wimbledon, NDPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Matteo Berrettini reaches 1st Wimbledon semi

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man in 61 years to reach the Wimbledon semifinals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets. The seventh-seeded Berrettini won 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court against a player he...
NFLseattlepi.com

ESPN Snags Expanded Wimbledon Rights in 12-Year Pact

The new pact, which begins with the 2024 Championships and extends through 2035, calls for more matches to be shown on both ESPN’s Disney sibling ABC, as well as on ESPN Plus, its subscription broadband service. Under terms of the deal, ESPN Plus will live-stream all courts at Wimbledon during the event and will be the only outlet to feature full replays for all matches. AELTC will also make available live coverage of qualifying rounds as well as archival material such as films, classic matches, highlight shows and press conferences. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will continue to show 140 hours of coverage, with a new coterie of live coverage on ABC in the middle of the tournament — which will start next year, two years in advance of the next contract.
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis-Pliskova rallies to reach first Wimbledon final

LONDON (Reuters) – Former world number one Karolina Pliskova reached her maiden Wimbledon final after coming back from a set down to beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 5-7 6-4 6-4 on Thursday. The Czech goes into Saturday’s decider looking to capture her first Grand Slam title, having only...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Barty wins Aussie battle to reach Wimbledon semis

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - World number one Ash Barty outclassed compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday and set up a meeting with 2018 champion Angelique Kerber. In the first all-Australian women's Grand Slam quarter-final since the 1980 Wimbledon championships, the 25-year-old Barty produced...
Tenniswincountry.com

Tennis-Sabalenka outguns Jabeur to reach Wimbledon semis

LONDON (Reuters) – Second seed Aryna Sabalenka proved too powerful for Tunisian Ons Jabeur as she stormed into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory under the Centre Court roof on Tuesday. The 23-old Belarusian, playing in her first Grand Slam quarter-final, played aggressively throughout to keep 21st seed...
MLBAnderson Herald Bulletin

On Television

7 p.m.: ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota; 8 p.m.: FSIN -- Cincinnati at Kansas City; 10 p.m.: ESPN — Boston at LA Angels. 8 p.m.: NBC — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay at Montreal, Game 4. SOCCER (MEN'S) 7 p.m.: FS1 — Copa America: Brazil vs. Peru, Semifinal,...
TennisWPTV

Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber out of Tokyo Olympics

Tennis players Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber are the latest big names to opt out of the Tokyo Olympics, both announced on social media Thursday. The No. 14-ranked Azarenka won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in mixed doubles and took bronze in singles. "I have many amazing...
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
Tenniswsau.com

Tennis-Berrettini defeats Hurkacz to reach Wimbledon final

LONDON (Reuters) – Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to reach the Wimbledon final on Friday when he defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-3 6-0 6-7(3) 6-4. The 25-year-old took two hours and 36 minutes to get past the 14th seeded Hurkacz on Centre Court to set up a Sunday final against either world number one Novak Djokovic or 10th seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada.
TennisKPVI Newschannel 6

The Latest: ESPN, BBC extend Wimbledon broadcasting deals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):. ESPN and the BBC have extended their agreements with the All England Club for Wimbledon broadcasting rights. ESPN said it signed a 12-year extension to continue showing the grass-court Grand Slam through 2035. The BBC signed a three-year extension...
TennisESPN

British tennis player Dan Evans tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Tokyo Games

Men's British No. 1 Dan Evans has said he will miss the Tokyo Olympics following a positive test for COVID-19 in another blow to Team GB after Johanna Konta also pulled out. Konta, the women's British No. 1, withdrew on Tuesday having tested positive for COVID-19, two weeks after she pulled out of Wimbledon when a member of her team also contracted the virus.
Fullerton, CAfullertontitans.com

ESPN Reaches Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Rights Agreement with Big West

FULLERTON, Calif. - ESPN and the Big West announced a multi-year, multi-platform media rights agreement, enhancing ESPN's college sports portfolio with the addition of hundreds of Big West live events. More than 600 Big West events in both men's and women's sports will stream on ESPN+. ESPN networks will continue to present the men's semifinals and title game of the Big West Basketball Championship, as well as nine regular season live events across its networks, including five men's basketball contests.
TennisSkySports

Tokyo 2020: Jamie Murray named in Team GB tennis squad after Dan Evans withdrawal

Jamie Murray will take part in his fourth Olympics after being named in the Team GB tennis squad for Tokyo 2020 following the withdrawal of Dan Evans. British men's No 1 Evans pulled out of the Games earlier in the week after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving recent Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Neal Skupski without a partner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy