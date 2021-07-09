Tiger pitcher getting it done at the plate
A Clemson pitcher went off at the plate on Thursday night and flashed a skillset he hasn’t been able to demonstrate so far in college.
Ty Olenchuk hit a two-run home run and totaled three RBIs as the Lexington County Blowfish defeated the Spartanburgers 7-6 on Thursday in the Coastal Plains League, a summer collegiate baseball league in the Carolinas.
Olenchuk appeared in eight games and six starts for the Tigers on the mound in 2020.
He finished his freshman campaign 1-4 with a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings with 18 strikeouts and six walks.
