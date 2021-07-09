DC Comics We Want To See Adapted Into TV Series

FunKon is already setting up to be a massive event, from a great selection of convention exclusives to the mysterious Box of Fun. To celebrate the reveals, Funko broadcasted a new FUN TV episode that was loaded with fun, laughs, and reveals. So far, we have seen a nice assortment of exclusives with new Soda Vinyls (here) and some awesome Marvel Pops (here). We then flip the page to the other biggest comic book industry around with DC Comics. Six Pops have been revealed so far for FunKon that will surely be must-have Pops for many DC Comics fans. Starting us off first are two new Pop from Funko's new Imperial Palace DC Comics Pop line. Deathstroke and Martain the Manhunter are wearing some royal garb this time and are ready to join some of the other Imperial Palace Pops in your growing collection.