Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

News and analysis for those planning for or living in retirement

By Alessandra Malito
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Retirement news and analysis

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Planning#Retirement Income#Retirement Accounts#The Wall Street Journal#Federal News Network#Los Angeles Times#Aca#Boston College#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
AARP
Related
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

How Big Will The Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment Be For 2022

The pain of inflation is often harshest on the budgets of retirees on fixed incomes. The only bright light of the recent spike in the consumer price index is the potential for a more significant Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) this year. Estimates of the Social Security COLA in 2021 (for 2022) have been in the range of 5.3 to 6.1%. We have not seen a cost-of-living adjustment at this level since 2009.
Economykiwaradio.com

AARP helping rural residents with Social Security

IARN — For 85 years, Social Security has been an important source of income in retirement for most Americans. Social Security is extremely important to rural America as many folks don’t have access to pension plans and 401ks, and much of a farmer’s assets may be tied up in land and machinery, not cash. However, getting information about Social Security may be challenging. AARP’s Sean Voskuhl says they have many resources available to help.
EconomyPosted by
The Oregonian

Liz Weston: You can work and claim Social Security or retire but delay it. The two events aren’t linked

Dear Liz: If someone delays applying for Social Security after their full retirement age, the common thought is that their benefit grows by 8% a year until the age of 70. It accrues by that much only if you continue to work, right? I was unceremoniously laid off during the pandemic and I am holding off as long as I can before applying. I will be 67 at the end of this month. But because I am not working, that 8% is not a reality, right?
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

Social Security Benefits Could Skyrocket Next Year

Social Security recipients could see benefits surge next year because of inflation. In June, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, increased 6.1% versus one year ago, suggesting that retired workers could see the biggest cost-of-living increase to monthly benefits in decades. We won’t...
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Ask Larry: Will Social Security Penalize Me Because Of My Earnings?

Today's column addresses questions about Social Security's earnings test, options once reaching full retirement age and having received disability benefits and which month can be optimal to file in. Larry Kotlikoff is a Professor of Economics at Boston University and the founder and president of Economic Security Planning, Inc, which markets Maximize My Social Security and MaxiFi Planner.
Personal FinanceStreet.Com

Social Security Spousal Benefit or Survivor Benefit? Consider the Differences

The Center for Disease Control updates their web site, www.CDC.GOV, every evening. On June 22th, they reported that we have lost 599,860 people to the COVID-19 pandemic since the outbreak started last year. The devastating magnitude of that number is hard to comprehend. However, to make this number even more tragic is the other CDC statistic that of the people who have died, eight out of every 10 were age 65 or older. Which means that as families adjust to the loss of their loved husband, wife, aunt, uncle, or grandmother and grandfather, the survivors must deal with decisions about the Social Security benefits available for the survivors.
BusinessMotley Fool

4 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

The decisions you make can affect the size of your Social Security checks. How long you work can impact your benefits. The age when you start your checks affects how much Social Security money you receive. Social Security can't be your sole income source as a senior. The benefits simply...
Personal Financenews8000.com

The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

If you want your monthly Social Security benefit to be as large as possible, you’ll have to wait until age 70 to claim it. But that’s not the right choice for everyone — despite the fact delaying earns you bigger checks. In fact, there are plenty of circumstances when you’d...
Personal FinanceGettysburg Times

How does Social Security fit into retirement?

Here’s something to think about: You could spend two, or even three, decades in retirement. To meet your income needs for all those years, you’ll generally need a sizable amount of retirement assets. How will Social Security fit into the picture?. For most people, Social Security won’t be enough to...
Personal Financekoamnewsnow.com

3 Reasons It May Be Unrealistic to Delay Social Security

Many Americans can’t afford to retire unless they start Social Security benefits. But at the same time, many people also want to delay the start of their benefits as long as possible. Waiting can make sense because doing so increases the monthly income Social Security provides. Unfortunately, if you’re planning...
EconomyTri-County Times

Are you ready for retirement?

 Do you think you may be ready to retire and want to apply for Social Security benefits? We’re here to help you make an informed decision about when to apply for benefits based on your individual and family circumstances.  Would it be better for you to start getting benefits early...
Economy9&10 News

Retiring Well: Investment Planning

Retirement tips come your way every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m. on the show, Retiring Well. This week they’ll be talking about investment planning and how when the DOW, S&P, and NASDAQ dips, it can be stressful for some investors. “When looking at your IRA it can be...
Small BusinessNext Avenue

Older Workers and 'The Big Quit'

Some older workers are jumping at the chance for a new start; others aren't so lucky. You probably heard: Meghan McCain is leaving ABC 's "The View" after nearly four years. Among her reasons for quitting is that COVID-19 "has changed the world for all of us," she told The Guardian. "It's changed the way I'm looking at my life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."
Charlotte, NCAxios

Financial Planning & Analysis Analyst

Established in 2005 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Snap One is a manufacturer and exclusive source of A/V, security, control, networking, and remote management products for professional integrators. An industry leader in the pro-install channel, Snap One helps integrators build their businesses by providing a wide range of high-quality products, easily accessible through an intuitive website and backed by award-winning service and support. With a vast catalog of today’s most popular brands, Snap One is the premier choice for professional installers across the globe. With 28 pro stores in the US, Snap One blends the benefits of eCommerce with the convenience of local stores. Additional information about Snap One and its products can be found at www.snapone.com.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

Don’t put off planning if retirement is on the horizon

Good planning, good luck and old-fashioned hard work should position you well for your retirement years. Once that glorious day appears on the horizon, you still have work to do — perhaps the most important financial move you must make to ease your retirement life. You must navigate the Medicare...
Economyfa-mag.com

The 10 Best-Performing State Public Retirement Plans

A new ranking shows a wide range of performance in the nation's public retirement plans. To determine which public retirement plans are standout performers at achieving that benchmark among a crowded field of pension, defined contribution, guaranteed return and hybrid plans, the Equable Institute assessed the quality of benefits being offered to U.S. public sector workers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy