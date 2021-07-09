News and analysis for those planning for or living in retirement

The Center for Disease Control updates their web site, www.CDC.GOV, every evening. On June 22th, they reported that we have lost 599,860 people to the COVID-19 pandemic since the outbreak started last year. The devastating magnitude of that number is hard to comprehend. However, to make this number even more tragic is the other CDC statistic that of the people who have died, eight out of every 10 were age 65 or older. Which means that as families adjust to the loss of their loved husband, wife, aunt, uncle, or grandmother and grandfather, the survivors must deal with decisions about the Social Security benefits available for the survivors.