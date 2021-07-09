Cancel
Dallas, TX

Builders lined up for 2,000-home development in Midlothian

By Bill Hethcock
Dallas Business Journal
The homebuilder lineup has been named and the first houses will be ready for move-in in early 2023 in a large, new masterplanned community southwest of Dallas.

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

FedEx leases more distribution space, local company buys Arlington warehouse

FedEx appears to be growing its North Texas distribution footprint, according to plans submitted to the state. According to plans, the company is taking the entire Building D2 at Carter Distribution Center in south Fort Worth. The 186,577-square-foot speculative warehouse is located at 1901 Joel East Road and was sold last year to New Jersey-based PGIM Real Estate, the global investment management business of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU). FedEx could occupy the new warehouse by the end of the year.
Real EstatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 9, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

These were the five largest office leases signed in DFW during Q2

As the second quarter has come to an end, the Dallas Business Journal has compiled a list of the five largest office leases that were signed during the last three months. These deals include both new leases and renewals. This information has been sourced through previous reporting and recent market reports from CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield and Transwestern. The following is a rundown of these transactions, listed from smallest to largest.
Arlington, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Philadelphia real estate investor Arden Group buys 12-building industrial portfolio in Arlington

The Arden Group has acquired a 12-building, 582,803-square-foot industrial portfolio in Arlington, according to a press release. The portfolio, which includes 109th Street Business Park (414,724 square feet), 2821 East Randol Mill (40,000 square feet), 1170-1180 109th Street (93,079 square feet), and 3016-3030 Avenue East (35,000 square feet), was sold by Fort Worth-based Fort Capital. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa, Wesley Gilmer and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the seller in the deal.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

DFW commerce company to sell unit for $250 million

An Allen company is selling its slower-growing business unit for about $250 million. PFSweb, a commerce services company, has agreed to sell LiveArea, its global customer experience and commerce agency business unit to Merkle Inc., a customer-experience management company that’s part of Dentsu Group. LiveArea provides client services tied to...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Retailer HomeGoods signs 1M-SF build-to-suit lease in Fort Worth

Massachusetts-based retailer HomeGoods has signed a 1 million-square-foot build-to-suit lease in south Fort Worth. The 20-year lease was executed at Carter Park East, one of the region’s largest proposed industrial parks. The 556-acre development, which is being built in partnership between Clarion Partners, Crow Holdings Capital and Rob Riner Companies, will accommodate over 6 million square feet of space once fully built out. The park is located at the northeast corner of Oak Grove Road and Enon Avenue.
Plano, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

International logistics firm buys Plano freight brokerage firm

A French logistics company with North American headquarters in Tennessee has made a deal aimed at easing driver and truck shortages. Geodis Logistics LLC has purchased Plano, Texas-based freight brokerage firm Velocity Freight Transport Inc., according to a news release, from McLane Company Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. Terms of the deal, which closed June 30, were not disclosed.
Florida StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Florida REIT pays nearly $73M for Plano shopping center

Daytona Beach, Florida-based CTO Realty Growth Inc. has bought The Shops at Legacy North in Plano for $72.5 million, according to a news release. The 236,000-square-foot shopping center, located at the northeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy Drive, was built in 2007 and was 83 percent occupied at the time of its sale. Retail tenants include The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Mexican Sugar, Benihana and Ra Sushi. The office component of the property, which totals 114,936 square feet, includes tenants like Unum, Technologent, Timmons Group, BRP and Shift Digital. The office portion is also anchored by a 59,000-square-foot WeWork.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Follow the money: A roundup of DFW tech and startup fundings, M&As and investor activity in June

North Texas startups pulled in more than $100 million in venture capital last month. In all, more than 10 local startups raised new funds, and two other announced plans to start new raises. Most of that VC funding came from a handful of deals, including ride-hailing service Alto’s $45 million Series B, biotech firm OncoNano Medicine’s nearly $50 million Series B and a $25 million investment in newly formed solar tech company CubicPV.

