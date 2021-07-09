Richard Branson on space flight: I'm going to enjoy every second

Richard Branson has said that critics who believe that he should use his vast wealth to address issues such as climate change “are not fully educated as to what space does for Earth.”Speaking on ‘The Late Late Show’, hosted by Stephen Colbert, the billionaire said: “Space is connecting the billions of people who are not connected, on telephones, on other things.“Every single spaceship that we sent … putting satellites up there, monitoring different things around the world, the degradation of rainforests, monitoring food distribution, even monitoring things like climate change, these things are essential for us back here on Earth....