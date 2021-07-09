Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

Change-Ups: Ingalls Pictures unveils new space

By Business Journal Staff
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’ve got a room big enough to build a spaceship for a music video.” That’s how brothers Ned and Hugh Ingalls describe the new Ingalls Pictures video production space. The new location, 401 Hall St. SW, Suite B148, officially opened with a celebration on July 11. The brothers started their video production company in 2015, when they were 20 and 22 years old, respectively. Six years later, they lead a team of 10 with a diverse portfolio of award-winning commercial and creative work. “We’ve been incredibly fortunate,” Hugh said. “Each of us looks at the world differently. But there’s a level of respect and commitment that makes great things possible. We’ve had that all along.”

