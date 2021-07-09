These 7 markets are the target of Biden’s new anti-monopoly executive order

FOLLOWING THE MONEY — There are 480 days to go before the 2022 elections. With control of Congress on the line, House and Senate candidates are already raising staggering sums of money. Nightly reached out to House campaign reporter Ally Mutnick, Senate campaign reporter James Arkin and senior campaigns and elections editor Steve Shepard over Slack today to talk about the fundraising reports for the second quarter and what the latest round of fundraising numbers tell us about who will control Congress after Biden’s first midterms. This conversation has been edited.