CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West End Food Truck Friday @ Blue Blaze Brewing. Start the weekend off right with good eats at West End’s installation of Food Truck Friday at Blue Blaze Brewing. Bring your friends, family and pets out for amazing food from local food trucks and eateries, live music and great brews. The event will go from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 9 and entry is free. Find more information here.