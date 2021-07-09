Mad for 'michies'? Check out the 2021 Michelada Festival on July 17

SAN ANTONIO — Are you ready for Michie Fest? The cool and refreshing San Antonio favorite is getting its own event on July 17. The pop-up Michelada Festival is taking place at the Espee Pavillion at the Sunset Station just east of downtown, according to the event's website. The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are going for $10 each. A concert starts at 6:30 p.m., according to the website.