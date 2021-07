Hannah Rose Miller, age 26 of Rhinelander, died suddenly and tragically June 30, 2021. She was born June 24, 1995, in Rhinelander Craig and Darcey Miller. Hannah grew up in Rhinelander and graduated from Rhinelander High School in 2013. She went on to graduate from Nicolet College with a degree in Business Management and recently got her certification as a dental assistant from The National Dental Academy of Wisconsin.