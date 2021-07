The Tampa Bay Lightning held serve at home in the first two games of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final and are halfway to repeating as Cup champions. The series shifts to Bell Centre in Montreal on Friday, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final 2021. This will be the first time the Montreal Canadiens have hosted a Stanley Cup Final matchup since Game 5 of the 1993 series – that was also the last time a team from north of the border hoisted Lord Stanley's Cup. Just 3,500 fans will be allowed in attendance due to strict COVID protocols still in place in Canada.