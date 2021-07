A new commercial for Xbox All Access has been released by Microsoft, and it features Grammy Award-winning group All-4-One performing a remix of their classic song "I Swear." This version of the song is called "It's All There," promoting the fact that All Access gives subscribers access to both an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S alongside two years of Xbox Game Pass for one monthly price. For those that don't want to spend $300-500 in one day, it's a great way to get access to a new console, and it also saves the user money in the long run.